CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $43.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.