CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $43.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

