Cryptocean (CRON) Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $187,026.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

