CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of CAPL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 over the last ninety days.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

