Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

