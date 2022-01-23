Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

CCRN stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $664.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 157,848 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

