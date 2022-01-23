Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.30 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.47) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.79 ($4.31).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.