Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €17.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CRARY. Barclays upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.89.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
