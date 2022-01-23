Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €17.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRARY. Barclays upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

