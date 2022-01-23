Creative Planning Sells 2,591 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Creative Planning lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

