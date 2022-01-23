Creative Planning Sells 1,251 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

