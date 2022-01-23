Creative Planning Sells 10,392 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

