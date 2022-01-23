Creative Planning Has $923,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Centene were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

