Creative Planning Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.