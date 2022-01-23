Creative Planning Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PJP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7,980.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

