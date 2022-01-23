Creative Planning Acquires 13,091 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.73 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

