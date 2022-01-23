CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRAI stock remained flat at $$86.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 51,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

