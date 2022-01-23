Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $127.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.96. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $126.83 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

