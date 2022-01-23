Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $543.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

COST traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,892. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

