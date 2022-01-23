Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $45.44. 2,360,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

