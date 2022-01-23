Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.97.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.43. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a market cap of C$828.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$644,670.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,901 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,118.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

