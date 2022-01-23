Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$12.79 Average PT from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$8.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,644. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

