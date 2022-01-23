Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$12.79 Average PT from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$8.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,644. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
