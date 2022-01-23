Contrasting Community Bancorp (CMTV) and The Competition

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CMTV) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Community Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Community Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38% Community Bancorp Competitors 27.47% 11.90% 1.20%

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Community Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $39.83 million $10.76 million 8.85 Community Bancorp Competitors $6.72 billion $1.53 billion 11.41

Community Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp Competitors 1592 7496 6773 363 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Community Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Bancorp peers beat Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

