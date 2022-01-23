CONTRACOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $448.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $448.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00117457 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.