Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 39,069 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,069 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

