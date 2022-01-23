Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,606 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.