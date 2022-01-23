Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Alteryx by 21.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

