Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

Shares of PAYC opened at $310.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.30. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

