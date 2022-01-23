Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

YUM opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.