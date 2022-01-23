Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,807 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

