Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 40,808 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

