Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce sales of $125.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.60 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $574.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $30.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.
