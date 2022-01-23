Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 296,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

