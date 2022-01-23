Comparing China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) and Its Rivals

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) is one of 73 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare China HGS Real Estate to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China HGS Real Estate’s peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 69.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate 10.84% 3.48% 1.68% China HGS Real Estate Competitors -74.51% 8.06% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China HGS Real Estate and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A China HGS Real Estate Competitors 321 988 1192 36 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 20.46%. Given China HGS Real Estate’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China HGS Real Estate has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate $58.49 million $6.38 million 3.71 China HGS Real Estate Competitors $1.33 billion $19.09 million 0.42

China HGS Real Estate’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than China HGS Real Estate. China HGS Real Estate is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate peers beat China HGS Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County. The company was founded by Xiao Jun Zhu in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, China.

