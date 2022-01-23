Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 105,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,874,729 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

