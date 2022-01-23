Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company’s diversified business structure, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio position it well for long-term growth. Benefits from Lafarge Holcim and Elizabeth Cementos acquisitions as well as strong demand in residential, commercial and construction markets will continue to boost demand for its cement business. The company is gaining from solid steel demand and higher steel prices spurred by increased investments in infrastructure improvements by the Brazilian government and recovery in construction activity in the country. However, the company is witnessing rising cost and expenses owing to escalating raw material costs. This is likely to dent its profitability. Adverse currency movement also remains a headwind.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 605,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 734,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

