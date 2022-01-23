CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners grew its stake in CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

