Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 362 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

