Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 163 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIC opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.