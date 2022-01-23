Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 29,619 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 771.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,835 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

