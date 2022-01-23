Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $79.58 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,026 shares of company stock worth $12,141,798. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

