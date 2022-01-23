Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $150.08 and last traded at $150.08. 56 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average is $169.66.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

