Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.