CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $250.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016284 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008595 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,754,344 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

