Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Sells $19,276.50 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $19,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CLSD stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $112.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

