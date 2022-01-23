Citigroup Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $129.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.65.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.