Citigroup Reaffirms Positive Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

Citigroup reissued their positive rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.44.

WW opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. WW International has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WW International by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

