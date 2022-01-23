Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,550 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Amundi bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 214,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Shares of CE stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

