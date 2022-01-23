Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,089 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

