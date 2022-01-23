Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,665 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,402 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

