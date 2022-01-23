Citigroup Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 191.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,945 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after buying an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

