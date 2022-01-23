Citigroup Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LW opened at $64.81 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

